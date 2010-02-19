Nick Cannon Twitterview

By Dana Flax

DJ, comedian, TeenNick chairman ... Nick Cannon is one busy guy. Still, he was gracious enough to Twitchat with us about some of his many upcoming projects and, you know, his lil' wifey (dunno if you've heard of her). Check out what he had to say about his flick "School Gyrls" (airing Feb. 21 on Nickelodeon), V-day with Mariah and what Justin Bieber is really like IRL. And don't forget to follow @NickCannon and @WonderwallMSN on Twitter.

@WonderwallMSN: Hey @NickCannon! You ready to get Twitterviewed?

@NickCannon: Ready when you are!