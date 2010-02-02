No Drama Mamas

By Deborah Goldstein

You won't find these ladies "showing off" their kids on reality TV shows. Or engaging in messy, public custody battles. And you can scratch launching yet another line of (yuck) organic baby gear. To the following sensible, easy-going mamas: We applaud you.

Jennifer Garner

We want to hate the earnest, apple-cheeked star, but we just can't. Not when we're subjected to endless paparazzi photos of her in a T-shirt and jeans, schlepping around 4-year-old Violet and 1-year-old Seraphina to the playground, supermarket and other mundane spots. Jen has said she wants to provide "as warm and normal a life as I can for our daughters." (Psst, move out of Los Angeles!)