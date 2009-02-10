Quirky Celeb Pet Peeves
It's not too surprising that Martha Stewart would ban personal photos, clutter, and pretty much everything she deemed Not A Good Thing from the workplace, but she's not the only nit-picky one. Here's a gallery of a few other celebs with pet peeves.
It's not too surprising that Martha Stewart would ban personal photos, clutter, and pretty much everything she deemed Not A Good Thing from the workplace, but she's not the only nit-picky one. Here's a gallery of a few other celebs with pet peeves.