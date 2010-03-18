Oscar Couple Splits
By Melissa Hunter
Many media outlets are convinced that there is an "Oscar Curse" plaguing the love lives of the Oscar-winning actresses in the past two decades. We have our own opinions on the matter, but what do you think? Click through to see all the fallen couples and decide for yourself.
Couple: Sandra Bullock and Jesse James
Oscar win: "The Blind Side" in 2010
Split: Currently separated; permanent split seems imminent
What Went Wrong: A scandalous affair with a tattooed famewhore who recently released some incriminating text messages.
