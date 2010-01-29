Twitterview: Paramore

By Dana Flax

In an effort to stay hip to what the kids are listening to these days, we thought we'd chat up Hayley Williams, the fire-headed pixie lead singer of the Grammy-nominated Paramore on Twitter.

Check out the transcript to see who she's most excited to meet at the Grammys, if she'll be using Lady GaGa as outfitspiration and most importantly, who her celeb "crushcrushcrush" is.

@WonderwallMSN: Hey @paramore! You ready to get Twitterviewed?

@paramore: Let's go!