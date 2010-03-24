Gen Art Film Fest: Celebrity Jurors

By Deborah Goldstein

The Gen Art Film Festival (like Sundance, minus the infamous swag-grubbing) kicks off in NYC on April 7, showcasing indie feature films and shorts. Festival winners are chosen by panels of jurors, official arbiters of cool. Check out the famous faces who've judged during the past 15 years of festivals.

Zoe Saldana

One of 2009's hottest breakout stars, the "Avatar" and "Star Trek" heroine sat on the Stargazer jury at the 2008 Gen Art Film Festival. The Stargazer award honors a breakout performance by an emerging actor. Fitting, no?