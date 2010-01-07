People's Choice Awards: Winners Circle

By Melissa Hunter with reporting by Kelly E. Carter

The people have spoken. The People's Choice Awards aired last night and ushered in a fleet of veteran and first-time winners. Click through to see the favorite movie, TV, and music stars who didn't leave empty-handed.

Sandra Bullock, who may be the ultimate and eternal choice of the people, won for Favorite Movie Actress for her role in "The Blind Side."

She talked about her career and good fortune, saying, "I'm lucky I get to do what I'm doing and for the length of time that I've been able to do it. This was unplanned and unexpected. I'm glad I was able to make money for the theater owners when they had such a hard time getting people back to the movies. It's such an amazing pastime of fantasy and enjoyment for people."