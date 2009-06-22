Perez Hate Club

By Melissa Hunter

Like they always say, keep your friends close, and your enemies all over your blog. The self-dubbed "Queen of Mean" Perez Hilton has drawn the proverbial penis on many-a-celebrity's face, so it's no wonder he's gained a few high-profile haters along the way.

Perez got into a little spat last night with Will.i.am and Fergie in Canada which allegedly led to a bloody nose and an assault charge (on their tour manager). He said in an AP interview "[Will.i.am] was like, 'You need to respect me.' ... I was like 'I don't need to respect you. I don't respect you and I did say this, and I knew that it would be the worst thing I could possibly say to him because he was acting the way he was. I said 'You know what, I don't respect you and you're gay and stop being such a faggot.'" (Why an openly homosexual man would use that word as insults is beyond me). Perez was then allegedly punched by their tour manager. He tweeted "I'm in shock. I need the police ASAP. Please come to the SoHo Metropolitan Hotel now. Please." ... Probably using his phone to Tweet was not quite as effective as actually dialing 9-1-1, but blogger is as blogger does, as they say.

After this little scuffle, Perez, you might want to check the guest list before going to your next VIP party. Always here to help, here are a few celebs that you may want to steer clear of in a dark alley.