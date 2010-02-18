Fashion Week: Party Pics

By Melissa Hunter, with reporting from Mary S. Park, Kara Warner, and Robbie Sokolowsky

While New York Fashion Week to some is a chance to get a glimpse of the stunning works from the world's most prolific designers, for others it's just one big excuse to party for seven days in various hot outfits. In any case, celebrities and designers know how to have a good time. Wonderwall was there (purely for the fashion, obvs), so take a look at what we saw and heard.

J. Alexander, aka Miss J, had a lot to say about celebrity designers. He told us, "I hate the fact that they bring people in who like to wear clothes and there are other people who dress them. Sorry! And for me in the end, it's an insult to the fashion industry for people who work hard, who study, who went to school, who drape, who know their craft, know the draping, know their fabrics." Well, that settles that, then.