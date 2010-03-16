Hollywood Matchmaker: Rachel McAdams

By Melissa Hunter

Rachel McAdams has been the subject of brand-spanking-new romance rumors with Jake Gyllenhaal after the chemistry they had ... in their three minutes on-stage together at the Academy Awards. Maybe they're a match made in heaven. Or maybe we're just antsy to see this classy, beautiful girl settle down with one of Hollywood's eligible bachelors before "The Hills" cast gets their acrylic claws in 'em. Without further adieu, Ms. Adams, we give you some contestants for your very own dating game.