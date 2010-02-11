Hollywood Matchmaker: Taylor Lautner
By Melissa Hunter
Taylor Lautner's abs turn 18 today (oh, and the rest of him too) and now that he's come into adulthood, the ladies of Hollywood are surely lining up around the block to audition to play the arm candy to his manmeat. But before you sort through the headshots and resumes of budding starlets, Taylor, take a look at our shortlist for your next girlfriend.
