LOL Pics Kim Kardashian's Easter Bunny & More LOL Pics ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Splash News 1 / 18 Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush pose together, though Reggie is not pleased that Kim took his stuffed animal Hoppity out in public. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextSt. Paddy's Day! Splash News 1 / 18 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 2:21am PDT, Apr 15, 2009 Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush pose together, though Reggie is not pleased that Kim took his stuffed animal Hoppity out in public. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail