LOL Pics LOL Pics for May 12 ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail MOE / Fame Pictures 1 / 13 By Dana FlaxKim and Kourtney teach the fundamentals of Kardashian sign language (i.e. "shoes," "bags," "Botox") to their adoring fans. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextKardashian Kartoon? MOE / Fame Pictures 1 / 13 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 8:03am PDT, May 12, 2010 By Dana FlaxKim and Kourtney teach the fundamentals of Kardashian sign language (i.e. "shoes," "bags," "Botox") to their adoring fans. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail