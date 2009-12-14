Week In Photos Week in Photos for Dec. 18 ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Ringo, Jesal Parshotam / Pacific Coast News 1 / 59 By Cindy Joung An adorbs Kingston Rossdale leaves his London house on the way to nursery school with his trusty dinosaur and bottle. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextMeet the Cast Ringo, Jesal Parshotam / Pacific Coast News 1 / 59 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 2:34am PST, Dec 14, 2009 By Cindy Joung An adorbs Kingston Rossdale leaves his London house on the way to nursery school with his trusty dinosaur and bottle. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail