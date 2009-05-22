Week In Photos for May 22
By Melissa Hunter
50 Cent and Bette Midler were seen working together at the Park Restoration Project in Queens, and have become fast friends. (We wouldn't believe it without the photographic evidence either.) If Midler covers "In Da Club" and Fiddy does a rap remix of "Wind Beneath My Wings," my life would be complete.
By Melissa Hunter
50 Cent and Bette Midler were seen working together at the Park Restoration Project in Queens, and have become fast friends. (We wouldn't believe it without the photographic evidence either.) If Midler covers "In Da Club" and Fiddy does a rap remix of "Wind Beneath My Wings," my life would be complete.