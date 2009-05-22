Week In Photos

Week In Photos for May 22

By Melissa Hunter

50 Cent and Bette Midler were seen working together at the Park Restoration Project in Queens, and have become fast friends. (We wouldn't believe it without the photographic evidence either.) If Midler covers "In Da Club" and Fiddy does a rap remix of "Wind Beneath My Wings," my life would be complete.

