Week In Photos Week in Photos for the Week of March 13 ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Sara De Boer / Retna Digital 1 / 30 At Barbie's 50th birthday party, Lauren Conrad seems a little peeved about being upstaged by yet another plastic blonde. ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextMeet the Cast Sara De Boer / Retna Digital 1 / 30 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 2:24am PDT, Mar 13, 2009 At Barbie's 50th birthday party, Lauren Conrad seems a little peeved about being upstaged by yet another plastic blonde. Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail