Year in Review: Year in Photos 2009
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and in the case of celebrities, a skilled tabloid editor could probably write a cover story to each of the following images. Let's have a look back at the most memorable celeb snapshots of 2009.
Madonna was spotted in New York City with rumored new boyfriend Jesus Luz. Or as we like to call him, "Geez, Louise."
