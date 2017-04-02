As she works to get back to her ideal weight after giving birth to her second child, Pink is focused on her strength -- not the numbers on the scale.

"Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"?" she asked her Instagram followers in a workout selfie post on Saturday, April 1. "By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese," she continued. "The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW."

The singer and her husband, Carey Hart, welcomed their son, Jameson Moon Hart, in December. Since February, she's been hitting the gym hard and sharing updates about her progress towards her goal weight -- in super honest, often funny terms.

Sharing a photo of herself with her trainer, she joked, "... week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I'm normal! 😂😂😂😂.."

Pink struggled to lose the 55 pounds she gained when she was pregnant with her daughter, Willow, too. But as she told People in 2012, she went at her own pace when it came to getting back in shape.

"I love to feel fit. I love to feel healthy. I wasn't in a race. I was really kind to myself because I was actually really impressed with the fact that I had just had a baby, like 'I made a human!,'" she said at the time.

"It was slow because I literally couldn't even do a sit-up," she added. "I'd had to have an emergency C-section so I was numb. And exhausted. I was really afraid because my whole life is based on abs and core."

Despite her fears, it wasn't long before the singer was back in her aerial harness, flying over the audience at the 2014 Grammy Awards during her performance of "Try." #Bodygoals, met!