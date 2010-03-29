Stars who came out of the closet

Whether it's in a blog post or on the cover of a national magazine, a celebrity coming out of the closet is always big news. In honor of National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11, 2016, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the ways that stars have come out. Starting with Sarah Paulson, who came out unexpectedly by kissing her then partner Cherry Jones as Cherry went to accept her Tony Award in 2005. Sarah later explained the moment to No Tofu magazine, stating, "She won a Tony Award, I kissed her, and all of a sudden I was outed. I didn't really think about it in that way at the time — I was just doing what one would do when a person they love has just won a big fat acting prize. What am I gonna do, pat her on the back and say 'good job, dude?' It didn't occur to me to do anything but what I did." Since then, Sarah has been out and proud. She first admitted her love for her girlfriend Holland Taylor in March 2016, after the two had been dating for five months. Most recently Sarah gushed about Holland at the 2016 Emmys, finishing her acceptance speech by saying "And Holland Taylor, I love you. Thank you." Now that you've heard Sarah's story, keep reading to see how more stars came out!

