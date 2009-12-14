Year in Review: In Memoriam

by Kati Johnston

Every year sees the loss of many beloved entertainers, yet in 2009 we seemed somehow to lose more, or at least more high-profile, icons. From those who entertained us for many decades, like Bea Arthur and Ed McMahon, to those taken too young, like Farrah Fawcett, Michael Jackson, Natasha Richardson and Patrick Swayze, these beloved entertainers will always keep a place in our hearts. Here, a tribute to some of those lost.

Michael Jackson, June 25, age 50: Music fans were shocked on June 25 at the death by sudden cardiac arrest of Michael Jackson, one of the most popular singers in the world, in his Bel-Air home. Jackson had been rehearsing for a new comeback world tour. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office called his death a homicide. Reports were circulated that the district attorney's office was investigating Jackson's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, who allegedly administered several tranquilizers and anesthesia to the singer. Fans and fellow stars were crushed.