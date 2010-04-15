The Queen of All Queens
By Aviva Yael and Dana Flax
With the GLAAD Awards coming up this weekend, we thought we'd take a look back at the ladies most adored by the gay community. Click through to count down the most iconic fierce females of all time.
"Beautiful" became a gay anthem after the release of the music video, which contained images of a transvestite, as well as two gay men kissing and holding hands. Christina's also received awards for her positive influence in the gay community. And the love of Ricky Martin.
