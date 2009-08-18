Quickies: Peacemaker Tori; Lippy Lindsay

By Kat Giantis

Tori Hopes to Reconcile With Sour Candy

By Kat Giantis

Tori Spelling is hoping for a détente in the long-running war of words with her bitter, blabbermouth mom, Candy. "I definitely want to reconcile with my mother, but that's the wrong word," she explains to OK! magazine. "There's nothing that really happened that made us fight. It's just time, distance and media that have come between my mom and me." Well, that, and Candy's public grumbling, from calling out her 36-year-old daughter as a "middle-aged reality star" to implying that her estrangement from the family "killed" her mega-producer dad, Aaron. But Tori figures that if they can agree to zip their lips, they should be able to put their differences aside. (The words you're grasping for here: Yeah, right.) "I just think that as long as we both keep it private from here on out, reconciliation is imminent," she says. "It will totally happen and I hope that she wants that." Concludes Tori, "I am proud of my kids, but I also want to make my mom proud of me. I'm still a momma's girl at the heart of the situation. I look forward to the relationship that [my kids] Liam and Stella will have with their grandmother one day and I'm confident that it will happen."