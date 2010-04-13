Quickies for April 13

By Kat Giantis

Is Britney Spears trying to bring attention to body-image issues by laying bare her flaws? So claims the London Daily Mirror, which has released pre-Photoshop shots from her Candie's ad campaign. The popster supposedly agreed to show the unretouched photos to shine a light on "the pressure on women to look perfect." Explains a source, "Britney is proud of her body -- imperfections and all." Unfortunately, the tab uses the before-and-after images as an opportunity to point out Brit's supposed trouble spots, from "dry skin" on her feet to a bruise on her calf. Yeesh. Spears' rep did not respond to our request for comment on the pics.

