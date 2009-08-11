Quickies for Aug. 10

By Kat Giantis

Miley Dances in Proximity to Pole at Teen Choice Awards

If, as Chris Rock once observed, a dad's success can be judged by whether he's able to keep his daughter off the stripper pole, Billy Ray Cyrus may not be up for any Father of the Year prizes anytime soon, because in recent days both his little girls have gotten too close for comfort to the saucy metal apparatus. At Sunday's Teen Choice Awards, Miley, 16, used a pole as a prop as she performed "Party in the USA" in short-shorts amid a scene that she described to MTV News as a "blinged-out trailer park." Granted, the rail was situated atop a comparatively wholesome ice cream cart, but the sweet treats probably won't make its presence any less of a nightmare for parents of the "Hannah Montana" starlet's impressionable fan base. Speaking of impressionable youths, a few days earlier, Miley's 9-year-old sister, Noah, was filmed dancing around a pole in a tutu at a pre-Teen Choice bash with some equally young pals. See the disturbing video here. Suddenly, Miley's bare shoulders in the pages of Vanity Fair seem so pure and innocent.