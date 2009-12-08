Quickies for Dec. 8

By Kat Giantis

Angelina's 'Secret Family'? Not So Much

Leave it to the tabloids to make a good deed done by Angelina Jolie sound like the salacious plot from a Lifetime movie of the week. "Angelina has a secret family that she's kept hidden for six years!" teases the National Enquirer. What, taking care of six kids and sharing sexy-times with Brad Pitt isn't fulfilling enough? She now needs hush-hush mouths to feed? Turns out, yes and no. According to the tab, the altruistic mega-star has been offering financial support since 2003 to seven tykes (three girls, four boys) who live together at the SOS Children's Village in Amman, Jordan. "Angelina considers the orphans as her own family," says a source. "She stays in touch with them and really cares about how they are doing." (Want to follow her lead? Learn about sponsoring a child here.) Jolie, who visited the village with Pitt during their October trip to the region (when they treated the twins to ice cream), reportedly ponies up cash for the kids' food, clothing, education and other essentials. "She is a sweetheart," says an SOS staffer, "and one of our greatest supporters."