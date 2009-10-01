Quickies for Oct. 1

By Kat Giantis

Rob and Kristen's Close Encounters

In little more than a month, the long wait that "Twilight" fans have endured for "New Moon" will be over. But until then they can squeal with delight over the latest sightings of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart channeling their star-crossed alter egos, Edward and Bella. People magazine says the rumored honeys were joined at the hip during a private shindig over the weekend at a restaurant in Vancouver, British Columbia, a party that also brought out cast mates Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene and Jackson Rathbone, whose band, 100 Monkeys, not only hosted the open-bar bash, but also performed. "Rob and Kristen stayed pretty close together throughout the night," says a snitch, "often going outside to chat with other guests they seemed to know." The low-key stars, who are in the middle of filming "Eclipse," were also all about proximity a few days later, when they broke bread with some pals. "Rob and Kristen were seated beside each other and very close all night," relays an eyewitness. But contrary to reports that the pair plans to confirm their putative coupledom in an upcoming issue of Harper's Bazaar, the actress insists her private life is going to remain that way, despite the constant tabloid coverage. "I don't talk to anybody about my personal life and maybe that perpetuates it, too," Kristen tells Interview magazine in a sit-down conducted by Dennis Hopper. "But it's really important to own what you want to own and keep it to yourself. That said, the only way for me not to have somebody know where I went the night before is if I didn't go out at all."

