Quickies for Sept. 11

Miley's Movie Night With Maybe Beau

Is Miley Cyrus' summer love turning into a fall flame? Three weeks after the 16-year-old starlet was photographed making out with her "Last Song" co-star Liam Hemsworth, 19, they were snapped together on Thursday night in Los Angeles. X17 says the pair hit a midnight showing of "All About Steve," and even though they were with Miley's sister and her sister's pal (and the teen queen was dressed down in sweatpants and flip-flops), the outing apparently had a date-like quality. "They were definitely together," says a conclusion-jumping paparazzo. "She looked so excited to be reunited with him. They were walking close and holding hands when they thought no one could see them. They were being really cute, like the couple of teenagers they are!" After the flick, the group reportedly retreated to the Cyrus compound. Earlier this month, Hemsworth's purported ex-girlfriend boohooed to an Australian magazine that the Down Under actor's coziness with Miley was to blame for their breakup. Cyrus, for her part, has been keeping her options open. She recently turned up at a Kings of Leon concert with ex-boyfriend Carter Jenkins.