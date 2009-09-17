Quickies for Sept. 17

By Kat Giantis

Suri's Bad Night With Beyoncé

Suri Cruise is apparently too young to appreciate how important it is to put a ring on it. Australia's Daily Telegraph says the mop-topped tyke, 3, unhappily joined mom Katie Holmes at Beyoncé's concert in Melbourne on Tuesday night. The evening apparently started off just fine, with mother and daughter hanging near the hoi polloi in a roped-off area of the stadium floor and obligingly posing with fans before the show began. But things took a turn when the chanteuse hit the stage. As the opening number kicked off, a sensory-overloaded Suri covered her ears and buried her head in Katie's shoulder to block out the flashing lights and catchy pop beat, reports the paper. The pair quickly exited, but reappeared a little while later with the tot, who was probably wondering whether Elmo was in town and if she could see that instead, sporting "industrial" earmuffs. Their girls' night out came just as production wrapped on the horror flick "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark," which the actress began filming over the summer. Holmes is expected to jet out of Australia this weekend and will presumably reunite with hubby Tom Cruise, whose TMI moment on Tuesday sent our cringe-o-meter into the red. Click on for details...

