Quickies for Sept. 18

By Kat Giantis

Khloé Kardashian Sprinting Down the Aisle With New NBA Beau

Khloé Kardashian has apparently had enough of pregnant big sister Kourtney stealing all the attention, because after dating L.A. Lakers forward Lamar Odom for less than a month, the reality brunette is making a spotlight grab of the bridal kind. It seems the squeezes are ready to make their budding commitment permanent, as in, until death do they part, with People magazine confirming that a wedding is in the works and Us Weekly reporting that they're planning to get hitched in the next couple of weeks. (Here's hoping they're also planning a prenup, because Odom signed a $30 million-plus deal with the Lakers a few months back.) "Khloe and Lamar want to get married before Lamar has to go away for training, and the [basketball] season starts up [this fall]," a mole tells Us. "They are hoping to pull together a wedding within the next two weeks so they can get married and have time for a honeymoon." If the ridiculously premature aisle-walk happens, it will be the first -- but probably not the last -- for Khloé, 25, and Lamar, 29. And the nuptials will mean more to Khloé than just a very special episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians": She'll become stepmother to the NBA star's 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son (the mom is his ex-girlfriend). The couple met late last month at a shindig Khloé was hosting in Los Angeles and made their public debut on Sept. 3 by stepping out for a dinner date. "They instantly hit it off," a mole tells E! News. "It's like they've known each other for years." Weeks, years, it's all the same in reality show time.

