Quickies: Lindsay Booted by Beyoncé?

By Kat Giantis

Did Lindsay Lose to Beyoncé in the Battle for the Best Dressing Room?

Lindsay Lohan has fallen several levels down the Hollywood food chain in recent years, but was that point bluntly driven home during her hosting gig at the F1 Rocks festivities in Singapore over the weekend? The London Daily Mirror claims the life coach-needing starlet was ordered out of her primo dressing room when Beyoncé blew into town on Saturday. Lindsay, who arrived a few days earlier, was supposedly told to skedaddle from the swanky digs by the A-list chanteuse's bodyguards. That might account for the glum mood Lohan was in when she chatted with the paper (or maybe she finally discovered that she was only offered the hosting job after Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger bailed out). "I've been a bit down," she reportedly said. "It was a strange night. Everyone was being aggressive and bothering me. I really didn't like it." What LiLo probably did like was the fact that Samantha Ronson was also working in Singapore last week. And even though the fickle inamoratas are once again rumored to be on the outs, Lohan insists everything is peachy. "Things are great with Sam just now," she assures the Mirror. "We're fine -- honestly." And who are we to doubt Lindsay's honesty?

