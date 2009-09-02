Quickies: Megan's Mental Problem, Rob and Kristen's Tabloid Betrothal

By Kat Giantis

Megan Fox's Fear: I Could End Up Like Marilyn

By Kat Giantis

Oh, Megan Fox, will you ever learn to keep your perma-pouty piehole closed? On the heels of her pronouncement to Cosmopolitan that "women hold the power because we have the vaginas" comes the revelation that she fears she'll suffer the same fate as a troubled Hollywood icon. "I basically read every book ever written about Marilyn Monroe," the blabbering "Transformers" vixen tells Wonderland magazine (via the London Sun). "I could end up like that because I constantly struggle with the idea that I think I'm a borderline personality -- or that I have bouts of mild schizophrenia. I definitely have some kind of mental problem and I haven't pinpointed what it is." Not to knock Megan's amateur psych evaluation, but we suspect she's actually suffering from something less serious. Our diagnosis: A total lack of originality, because the whole identifying-with-Marilyn thing is played out to the point where she and Lindsay Lohan could compare their respective Monroe tattoos (see them here and here).

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

See more photos of Megan Fox