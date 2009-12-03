Reality Check for Dec. 3

By Dana Flax

Reality Check is Wonderwall's new weekly roundup of the news bites buzzing around the world of reality TV. If you're ready and able to handle such realness, please read on.

BREAKING: Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom are married! OK, it might not seem like news, but ACTually, the two were only recently legally married, months after their splashy glitzbomb of a TV wedding. Cause for the delay? A lengthy prenup battle, natch. (Dlisted)