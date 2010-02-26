Reality Check for Feb. 26
By Dana Flax
Snooki's humble beginnings? Fuggetaboutit. The "Jersey Shore" star was actually on the first season of MTV's "Is She Really Going Out With Him?" and let me tell ya, the acrylics were out. Watch her unleash a world of hurt on a scummy old boyfriend, and you can be the judge of whether he really deserved it. (Popcrunch)
