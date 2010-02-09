Reality Check for Feb. 9
By Dana Flax
Why was Kendra Wilkinson crying at the Super Bowl? Not because her husband's team lost to the New Orleans Saints; she was happy about that! Actually, it's because the paparazzi were taking pictures of her family, and she suuuure hates cameras, that Kendra Wilkinson. (Us Weekly)
