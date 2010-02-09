Reality Check

Reality Check for Feb. 9

Ralph Notaro / Splash News 1 / 9

By Dana Flax

Why was Kendra Wilkinson crying at the Super Bowl? Not because her husband's team lost to the New Orleans Saints; she was happy about that! Actually, it's because the paparazzi were taking pictures of her family, and she suuuure hates cameras, that Kendra Wilkinson. (Us Weekly)

Up NextIheart awards
Ralph Notaro / Splash News 1 / 9

By Dana Flax

Why was Kendra Wilkinson crying at the Super Bowl? Not because her husband's team lost to the New Orleans Saints; she was happy about that! Actually, it's because the paparazzi were taking pictures of her family, and she suuuure hates cameras, that Kendra Wilkinson. (Us Weekly)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries