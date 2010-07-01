Reality Check for July 1

By Melissa Hunter

The new season of "Jersey Shore" airs in just a few weeks, but Snooki is already putting on a show. When she's not posing for Rolling Stone in ridiculous bathing suits, she's getting banned from bars. Yeah, we know, we've heard this story before, but apparently she was fighting recklessly with her BFF Stephanie over her secret boyfriend, Kenny, yelling the requisite lewd remarks about their genitalia. *Sigh* We love that even when the cameras aren't on Snooks, she still puts on a show. That's authenticity, people. (Twirlit)