Reality Check for June 1
By Dana Flax
OMG no way: Are former besties Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel back to being friends/trying to talk over each other? This following story hints at the "Real Housewives" pair's "feels so good" reunion, but, beware, it may contain some spoilers from the upcoming post-finale special. (Life & Style)
By Dana Flax
OMG no way: Are former besties Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel back to being friends/trying to talk over each other? This following story hints at the "Real Housewives" pair's "feels so good" reunion, but, beware, it may contain some spoilers from the upcoming post-finale special. (Life & Style)