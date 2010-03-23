Reality Check

Reality Check for March 23

By Dana Flax

"Bachelor" winner Vienna Girardi is reportedly planning on getting plastic surgery to get famous "like Heidi Montag." Jake Pavelka was going to announce that he's taking after Spencer Pratt, then he realized he's already genetically predisposed to being a tool. (Celebitchy)

