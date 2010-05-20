Reality Check

Reality Check for May 20

By Dana Flax

According to show insiders, the producers of "The Hills" have been supplying the cast members with alcohol, paying them to start rumors about each other and even encouraging them to make sex tapes to leak to the press. And that, dear friends, is how the "reality" is made. (In Touch)

