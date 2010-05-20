Reality Check for May 20
By Dana Flax
According to show insiders, the producers of "The Hills" have been supplying the cast members with alcohol, paying them to start rumors about each other and even encouraging them to make sex tapes to leak to the press. And that, dear friends, is how the "reality" is made. (In Touch)
By Dana Flax
According to show insiders, the producers of "The Hills" have been supplying the cast members with alcohol, paying them to start rumors about each other and even encouraging them to make sex tapes to leak to the press. And that, dear friends, is how the "reality" is made. (In Touch)