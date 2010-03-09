Reality TV Repeat Offenders

By Michelle Lanz

Click through to see which celebs have made first or second careers out of throwing their personal lives into the spotlight.

Bret Michaels

Shows: Three seasons of "Rock Of Love," "Celebrity Apprentice"

Most Offensive Behavior: Breaking the hearts of two of our favorite train wrecks: Heather Chadwell (Season 1) and Daisy De La Hoya (Season 2). Oh, and his inappropriate duet of "Nothing to Lose" with Miley Cyrus, of which the lyrics tell her to "slowly get undressed." Creepy.

In the Future: An unbandannaed Bret Michaels will star in "Rock of Love: Senior Citizen Bus" and finally find that hot, young 50-something he's been looking for all along.