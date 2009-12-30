Charlie & Brooke Try to 'Save Their Marriage'

By Kat Giantis

Charlie Sheen's Christmas Day arrest in Aspen, Colo., for allegedly placing a knife against wife Brooke Mueller's throat and threatening to have her killed apparently isn't enough to break up their marriage. Seems they have decided reconciliation is the way to go. "Brooke and Charlie are very passionate about each other, they love each other and want to try and save their marriage," Mueller's attorney, Yale Galanter, told People magazine on Wednesday. "They had a bad night and want to get beyond it. They want to try and resolve their issues." Sheen's attorney confirms to The Associated Press that they're trying to patch things up. Galanter says he's seeking to lift the protective order against Sheen, 44, so he and Mueller, 32, can reopen communication and "work on resolving the conflicts in their marriage." What other rumblings are surrounding the troubled couple, who married in May 2008 and are the parents of 9-month-old twin boys? Click through for a rundown of the latest ...

