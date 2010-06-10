Celebrity Road Trippin'

By Molly McGonigle

Summer is the season for vacations, and for many that means hitting the open road as the preferred getaway. As a tribute to summer road trips, Wonderwall asked celebrities to tells us about their favorite road trips. Click through to see where they like to hit the road.

"I've taken a great road trip almost every summer for the past eight years. The best one was the Warped tour the year that we were in a van. I can't remember which year." -- Pete Wentz, who clearly enjoyed his road trips (ahem partying) so much that his memory has been bit affected.