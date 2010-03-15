Romance Report for March 15

By Kat Giantis

Pam in Need of Nooky Release

By Kat Giantis

If you like your bombshells aged like a fine (box of) wine, Pamela Anderson might want your number. The hypermammiferous blond says she's feeling awfully tense these days due to a lack of naughty touching.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

"It's not so bad being single. [But] I miss sex -- it helps me relax," the former Mrs. Tommy Lee and ex Mrs. Kid Rock tells the London Sunday Mirror. "And I'm so unrelaxed at the moment."

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

Pam reportedly split from hard-bodied electrician-surfer Jamie Padgett in January. The pair met at the Paradise Cove Trailer Park in Malibu, where they both have wheeled homes.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

"I always get my heart broken," sighs Pam, who was in London to promote a line of British potato chips. (Hey, times are tough all around, and a girl, even one competing on "Dancing With the Stars," needs to pay for the gold and platinum bathroom tiles in her under-renovation mansion.)

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

She also can't understand why "people consider me stupid. I'm actually really smart." But is she smart enough to turn her sexual frustration into a reality show in which she searches for Mr. Right? Or at least Mr. Right-for-another-leaked-sex tape, which just might earn her enough to get out of the swankiest trailer park in America?

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

Meanwhile, moving on to more squeaky-clean romance news ...