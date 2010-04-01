Sandra Surfaces: Sad, Angry and Over Jesse?

By Kat Giantis

It's been another bleach bath-requiring week of revelations of what Jesse James was apparently up to behind Sandra Bullock's back. By now, you've probably seen the disturbing photo of the currently rehabbing motorcycle mogul making a Nazi salute. And you may have attempted to take a Brillo pad to your cerebral cortex after a classy lady named Skittles Valentine claimed that she participated in a foursome with James and Michelle "Bombshell" McGee, the first of four reported mistresses to come forward. But those are just a few of the recent developments in the Sandra-Jesse saga. Click on for a lowdown on the latest ...