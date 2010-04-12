Secret Celeb Singers

By Dana Flax

Which celebs are just so darn talented that serious acting chops weren't enough? Click through to see who blew us away with their vocal abilities long after they became famous.

Penelope Cruz

Vocal Debut: "Nine" (to be fair, she sang previously in "Volver," but since that was in limited release in the U.S., we'll consider this her first)

Why We Were Pleasantly Surprised: Sister could belt notes as high as her kicks in one of the few infectious scenes from a mediocre film.