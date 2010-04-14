Shakespeare Slaughterers

By Melissa Hunter

Were Shakespeare alive to celebrate his 446th birthday, he would be proud to know that some of the finest actors of our time -- Sir Laurence Olivier, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Anthony Hopkins ... basically any knighted actor -- have performed his lyrical works in perfect iambic pentameter.

And then there was Keanu Reeves. But, you know, Billy, with great talent comes horrible actors attempting to ride your coattails. It's poetic justice, if you will. So for your birthday, we present to thee, the actors who have butchered your work. (Yeah, we're pretty bad gift-givers).