Share-Time: Jessica's Biggest TMI Moments

By Kat Giantis

On July 10, Jessica Simpson hits the big 3-0. "I experienced a lot in my 20s," the sweet-natured starlet said recently of reaching the milestone. "I feel old in a lot of ways, but I feel naive in ways that I can't wait to see what happens next." One thing that's bound to happen: a classic Jessica overshare. From bodily functions to emotional purging, few topics are too personal for her to discuss. But as she embarks on this exciting new phase of her life, the best gift she can give herself is an edit button, especially now that she's dating someone new. Because we like Jessica and want her to be happy, we've collected some of her biggest TMI moments, along with a few lessons she should consider taking to heart ...