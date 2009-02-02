Afternoon Shortlist for February 2nd
Jessica Alba has been taking private acting classes. So for all you struggling actors out there trying to break into Hollywood, here's your checklist: 1) star in a slew of hit action hero movies 2) make milions 3) learn how to act. (Celebuzz)
