Celeb Quotes for Jan. 11

By Michelle Lanz

"I feel like I had that [Oscar role] in 'El Cantante,' but I don't even think the Academy members saw it. I feel like it's their responsibility to do that, to see everything that's out there, everything that could be great." -- Jennifer Lopez, standing up for her critically panned performance opposite hubby Marc Anthony (Latina Magazine)

