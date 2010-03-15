Celebrity Quotes

Celeb Quotes for March 15

Lester Cohen / GettyImages.com 1 / 11

By Michelle Lanz

"I don't know who had a bigger crush on him at the beginning, my mom or me. I was like, 'No, maybe he's just too pretty.' I don't want to be with someone who's better looking than me. That's, like, awkward." -- Miley Cyrus, on how she and her mom have the same taste in too-pretty guys (Us)

Up NextDocumentary Date?
Lester Cohen / GettyImages.com 1 / 11

By Michelle Lanz

"I don't know who had a bigger crush on him at the beginning, my mom or me. I was like, 'No, maybe he's just too pretty.' I don't want to be with someone who's better looking than me. That's, like, awkward." -- Miley Cyrus, on how she and her mom have the same taste in too-pretty guys (Us)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries