Celeb Quotes for May 17

By Molly McGonigle

"What I did was ride a camel in L.A. and rode it around for 15 hours a day, and I'd eat twigs and berries and any kind of fibrous material, and drink water from the sewers. With that, [I got into shape] very quickly." -- Jake Gyllenhaal, explaining the authentic way he got his body into shape for "Prince of Persia" (Extra)